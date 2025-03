Last year, pianist and member of the USM Osher School of Music artist faculty, Tina Davis was awarded a Fulbright Student Scholarship to study the evolution of the piano in Germany. This week, Tina takes time out of her studies to tell us about this exciting year at the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover, getting familiar with the many historical instruments there and how this experience may influence her teaching and playing after her return to Maine.