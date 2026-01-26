Sunday, January 25: Dr. Carrie Cushman

In August of last year, Bates College welcomed a new director of its Museum of Art, Dr Carrie Cushman. She comes to Maine from Connecticut where she was most recently the Director and Curator at the University of Hartford’s Hartford Art School, bringing to Bates expertise in postwar and contemporary Japanese art and photography and feminist art history.

This week she joins us to chat about the museum’s Marsden Hartley Legacy Project, life at Bates and other aspects of her early days in the job.