Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, January 25: Dr. Carrie Cushman

By Heather McDougall
Published January 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Carrie Cushman
Image credit: Bates College/Phyllis Graber Jensen

In August of last year, Bates College welcomed a new director of its Museum of Art, Dr Carrie Cushman. She comes to Maine from Connecticut where she was most recently the Director and Curator at the University of Hartford’s Hartford Art School, bringing to Bates expertise in postwar and contemporary Japanese art and photography and feminist art history.

This week she joins us to chat about the museum’s Marsden Hartley Legacy Project, life at Bates and other aspects of her early days in the job.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall