State of the Art

Sunday, February 1: Wil B

By Heather McDougall
Published February 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Violinists Kev Marcus and Wil B / Photo Credit: Meredith Traux
Photo Credit: Meredith Traux

Black Violin is a duo of two Florida native musicians, violinist Kevin Sylvester and violist Wilner Baptiste — better known as Kev Marcus and Wil B.

A duo rooted in classical, hip hop, jazz and funk, they’ve got a list of credentials that’s a joy to read. Six albums, two Grammy nominations, winners of Showtime at the Apollo, an appearance on the Billboard Music Awards with Alicia Keys, and founders of their very own grant-making non-profit. They are currently on a thirty-city tour, and one of their stops will be the Waterville Opera House on February 25.

Ahead of that date, we’re joined by one half of the duo, Will B, for a chat about their latest album, Full Circle, their non-profit, the Black Violin Foundation, and the duo’s staying power after more than two decades together.

For more about the duo, go to blackviolin.net and for more about the upcoming show in Waterville, go to watervillecreates.org.

Violinists Kev Marcus and Wil B walking down a street with their violins / Photo Credit: Meredith Traux
Photo Credit: Meredith Traux

State of the Art
