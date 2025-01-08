Bangor Studio/Membership Department
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 7: All God's Creatures

Season 5 Episode 7 | 59m 41s

Skeldale House prepares for Christmas - and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available. Mrs. Hall has figured out how to deliver the perfect holiday, but a worrying news bulletin throws her into turmoil.

Aired: 02/22/25 | Expires: 03/09/25
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Homecoming
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 50:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2: Holding the Baby
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: To All Our Boys
A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground.
Episode: S5 E1 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
Episode: S4 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
Episode: S4 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:05