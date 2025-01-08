Episode 7: All God's Creatures

Extras
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Skeldale House is abuzz with excitement for baby Jimmy's christening.
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Just a Dream' offers glimpse of tragedy and triumph of life in contemporary America
Remembering the victims of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground.
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.