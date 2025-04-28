Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Due to equipment upgrades, WMHD (Greenville) and WBSQ (Monson) will be shut off during the daytime hours for the duration of this week.
FRONTLINE

Antidote

Season 2025 Episode 5

An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin. FRONTLINE presents the stories of an investigative journalist and a political activist putting their lives on the line standing up to the Kremlin and the consequences.

Aired: 05/05/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Preview: S52 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown Preview
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Preview: S52 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Antidote" - Preview
An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:31
Watch 17:19
NOVA
When Machines Prescribe
Investigate medical algorithms in which the patient’s race drives decisions.
Special: 17:19
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Critical Condition: Health in Black America Preview
After centuries of pseudoscience, researchers examine the causes of racial health disparities.
Preview: S52 E9 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E120 | 57:46
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
Trump's Cabinet praises policies that have sparked pushback
Trump meets with Cabinet and praises policies that have sparked pushback
Clip: S2025 E120 | 4:04
Watch 7:06
PBS News Hour
Sen. Slotkin says Democrats need to get 'Alpha energy'
Sen. Slotkin says Democrats need to get 'Alpha energy' and fight for middle class
Clip: S2025 E120 | 7:06
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge releases Columbia protester Mohsen Mahdawi
News Wrap: Judge orders release of Columbia protest leader Mohsen Mahdawi
Clip: S2025 E120 | 3:39
Watch 11:41
PBS News Hour
Economists offer views on Trump's tariffs and trade war
Economists offer differing views on Trump's tariffs and trade war
Clip: S2025 E120 | 11:41
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2025
  • FRONTLINE Season 2024
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1999
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
Watch 28:40
FRONTLINE
Alaska's Vanishing Native Villages
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 28:40
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Battle for Tibet
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Comeback
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:23
Watch 53:54
FRONTLINE
Maui's Deadly Firestorm
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 53:54
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Breakdown in Maine
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:26:15
FRONTLINE
American Voices 2024
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 1:26:15
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 54:23