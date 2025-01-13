Bangor Studio/Membership Department
FRONTLINE

Trump's Comeback

Season 2024 Episode 18 | 54m 23s

FRONTLINE traces Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition. With insider interviews, the documentary examines defining moments over his life and career, his 2020 election loss, felony convictions and his historic comeback.

Aired: 01/20/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 0:29
NOVA
Dino Birds Preview
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Preview: S52 E3 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Preview
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Preview: S5 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:49
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Scene
Skeldale House is abuzz with excitement for baby Jimmy's christening.
Clip: S5 E3 | 0:49
Watch 0:30
NOVA
What Are UFOs? Preview
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Preview: S52 E1 | 0:30
Watch 53:43
NOVA
What Are UFOs?
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Episode: S52 E1 | 53:43
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Trump's Comeback" - Preview
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
Preview: S2024 E18 | 0:31
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 55:47
PBS News Hour
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E21 | 55:47
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
'Just a Dream' offers glimpse of tragedy and triumph of life
'Just a Dream' offers glimpse of tragedy and triumph of life in contemporary America
Clip: S2025 E21 | 7:08
Watch 3:02
PBS News Hour
Remembering the victims of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires
Remembering the victims of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires
Clip: S2025 E21 | 3:02
Watch 53:54
FRONTLINE
Maui's Deadly Firestorm
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 53:54
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Breakdown in Maine
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:26:15
FRONTLINE
American Voices 2024
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 1:26:15
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:53:51
FRONTLINE
Biden's Decision
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 1:53:51
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
South Korea's Adoption Reckoning
Investigating allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 1:24:23
Watch 53:50
FRONTLINE
Germany's Enemy Within
Investigating the rise of far-right extremism in Germany and the fight against it.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 53:50