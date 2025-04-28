Bangor Studio/Membership Department
PBS News Hour

April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 118 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, nearing 100 days in office, the Trump administration pushes further on its immigration crackdown, deporting families and targeting sanctuary cities. Peace negotiations falter between Russia and Ukraine over the war Trump promised to end on "day one." Plus, people with disabilities speak out about the impact potential cuts to Medicaid could have on their daily lives.

Aired: 04/27/25 | Expires: 05/28/25
