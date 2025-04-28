April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin.
After centuries of pseudoscience, researchers examine the causes of racial health disparities.
Investigate medical algorithms in which the patient’s race drives decisions.
Sen. Slotkin says Democrats need to get 'Alpha energy' and fight for middle class
News Wrap: Judge orders release of Columbia protest leader Mohsen Mahdawi
Trump meets with Cabinet and praises policies that have sparked pushback
Economists offer differing views on Trump's tariffs and trade war
A look at the partnership between Vietnam and the U.S. 50 years after the fall of Saigon
Latest Episodes
April 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode