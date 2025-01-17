January 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
James gets a crash course from Helen on taking care of Jimmy before bringing him along to work.
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
Here are three moves in breaking, the newest Olympic sport, that appear to defy the laws of physics.
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's legacy and what to expect from Trump's 2nd term
Poet Amanda Gorman pens tribute to crews battling the Los Angeles wildfires
Gazans desperate for aid but hopeful ceasefire means the worst is behind them
How businesses are preparing for the tariffs Trump has promised to impose
January 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 12, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode