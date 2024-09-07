© 2024 Maine Public

PBS News Hour

September 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 252 | 24m 09s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, what a federal court ruling means for the future of protecting communities of color from pollution in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley. Then, Americans navigate family planning, weighing concerns about finances, childcare and even the planet’s future. Plus, how Wisconsin is trying to save its freshwater mussels from drought and warming temperatures.

Aired: 09/06/24 | Expires: 10/07/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
