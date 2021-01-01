Sixteenth Maine at Gettysburg

Maine's 16th Volunteer Infantry Regiment, one of the 15 Maine units engaged in the battle of Gettysburg from July 1st through the 3rd in 1863, participated in what came to be known as the pivotal battle of the American Civil War. The 16th's efforts, in many ways, helped decide the outcome. It was the battle with the largest number of casualties in the war ultimately resulting in Union victory.

Produced by Dan Lambert and Maine Public Television.