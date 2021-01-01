Snow Pond Symphony Concert - Sun., June 26

Maine Public Classical is very pleased to be a media sponsor of the Snow Pond Symphony Concert on Sunday, June 26 starting at 3:00 PM.

This will be the inaugural performance of the Snow Pond Symphony. The Snow Pond Symphony Concert is something truly unique as they are creating their very own symphony orchestra with various performers, faculty, and artists from across the Snow Pond Community, as well as musicians from across Maine. A definite highlight of the concert will be Jo-Ann Sternberg, formerly Clarinet with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, soloing on the Mozart Clarinet Concerto. This will be an unbelievable concert!

Maine Public Classical’s Robin Rilette will be on hand to take in the show and meet attendees.

MPBN Members receive a special ticket discount. Go to the MPBN Community Calendar for more information on the June 26 concert. Go to snowpond.org to take a peek at their entire summer line-up, and order tickets. When purchasing tickets use the special code MPBN 15 to receive your MPBN Member discount.