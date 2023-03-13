Maine Public is seeking an experienced and creative individual with a passion for public media to join our team as a full-time Social Video Specialist for a new American Graduate: Jobs Explained initiative. This new digital content project will focus on educating high school students in our area about tools and resources that will help them discover well-paying, in-demand careers which may not require traditional educational pathways.

The Social Video Specialist will collaborate with the project team to coordinate the development, production, and delivery of content supporting the overall goals of the initiative, including but not limited to producing at least three vertical videos each week, as well as content for distribution across other platforms.

The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience in producing, writing, filming, editing, and publishing vertical video content as well as sourcing information and collecting digital assets. We are looking for someone who is responsive to data and knows how to read and respond to content metrics. Applicants with experience in content production for young people, promotions, digital design, education, or social improvement projects are strongly encouraged to apply.

The employee in this position will contribute to a professional and dynamic work environment, work as part of a team as well as independently, and must demonstrate a commitment to the mission-driven values of public media.

Candidates must be able to commit to a 2-year program located in Maine and be able to begin working on or around March 13, 2023.

Job Requirements:



A minimum of two years professional experience working in digital video production or social media content creation, bachelor’s degree in a related field preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. We are looking for a creative thinker who can look at current platform trends and find innovative ways to tell a story in a digital video.

Social media-savvy with demonstrated high-level professional use with social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, etc.

Production experience in producing, shooting, directing, and editing vertical video content is required; experience in content production for young people, promotions, digital design, education, or social improvement projects is preferred.

Proficiency in Google Analytics and MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), and Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Premiere, etc.).

Strong understanding of digital metrics/KPIs.

Travel throughout the State of Maine and to other Maine Public facilities is required; reliable transportation required.

A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check are required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with a resume, cover letter, and work samples by Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.