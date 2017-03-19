SOLD OUT: A Cultural Exploration of Cuba

THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT!

What: Cultural Exploration of Cuba (View the Itinerary)

Join us for a Cultural Exploration of Cuba!

Are you interested in traveling to Cuba? Maine Public is headed to Havana next March on an intimate "cultural exploration" of this fascinating country. You’re invited to join other Maine Public supporters on a chartered trip created just for us. The six days in Havana will involve sightseeing, tours, lectures which offer insight and understanding of Cuba and its people.

Travelers arrive in Miami independently the night before the flight and that hotel and meals are on their own. After that, everything is taken care of. Then you will travel to Cuba, spend five nights in Havana, returning to Miami on March 24th.

You will be traveling with an experienced guide and all meals and accommodations in Havana are included.

Come explore Cuba with Maine Public!

For more information, contact Scott Marchildon.