© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public's website radio streams are not working for Firefox users at this time. To listen to our streams, please use another web browser, the Maine Public app, or the NPR One app.

Something Rotten

August 9 — 26, 2023
Maine State Music Theatre
Brunswick, Maine
msmt.org

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre’s production of Something Rotten. August 9 to 26.

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre’s production of Something Rotten.

Something Rotten is a hilarious musical that follows two brothers working to write the world’s first musical. Maine State Music Theatre’s Something Rotten will be performed at the Pickard Theater from August 9 through 26.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets to Maine State Music Theatre’s Something Rotten, please use the code mainepublic.