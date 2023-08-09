Something Rotten
August 9 — 26, 2023
Maine State Music Theatre
Brunswick, Maine
msmt.org
Maine State Music Theatre
Brunswick, Maine
msmt.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre’s production of Something Rotten.
Something Rotten is a hilarious musical that follows two brothers working to write the world’s first musical. Maine State Music Theatre’s Something Rotten will be performed at the Pickard Theater from August 9 through 26.
Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets to Maine State Music Theatre’s Something Rotten, please use the code mainepublic.