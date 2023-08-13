Special Talk by David Brancaccio in Support of the Camden Conference

Maine Public is the media sponsor of an upcoming special talk by David Brancaccio, host of American Public Media’s Marketplace Morning Report, at the Strand Theatre in Rockland this month.

"What Pirates, the Monopoly Game, and the Tesla Guy tell us about Inequality in America" will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 7:00 pm as a fundraiser for the Camden Conference. Brancaccio, who grew up in Waterville, has served as moderator of the annual Camden Conference for the past four years.

Brancaccio, who as we all know reports daily on the ups and downs of the global economy, takes a special interest in economic inequality in America, how it got that way and what it means for the future. He emphasizes that economic inequality is much more than a statistic. "One influential investor told me that if we don't address inequality, we will collapse economically and politically," said Brancaccio, adding “The co-founder of the biggest hedge fund in America is worried about inequality. The head of the biggest bank in the country is worried. So is this country’s most famous investor," a reference to Warren Buffett.

Tickets will be sold on a pay-as-you-can basis, with a suggested donation of $25, and can be purchased at camdenconference.org. Proceeds from the event will help the Camden Conference overcome a financial shortfall caused by three years of pandemic-related losses.