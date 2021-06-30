Maine Mariners Announce New Affiliation With Boston Bruins

The Maine Mariners are celebrating a renewed affiliation with the Boston Bruins.

Four years ago the team announced its affiliation with the New York Rangers. Wednesday morning, team officials said they were happy the team would now be associated with an organization closer to home.

Team president and general manager Danny Briere says he's excited to get to work building trust with the Bruins's office, just as they did with the Rangers.

Briere said he hopes that will help the team develop players as Bruins prospects.

"That's what is exciting for us, providing that to our fans who have been here and supporting us for the last three years," Briere said.

Discussions about the switch began earlier this spring according to team officials. The affiliate agreement is scheduled for three years, but Mariners officials say they hope it will last well beyond that.

