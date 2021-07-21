© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Maine Runner Among New England's Hometown Olympians

By New England Public Media | Sam Hudzik
Published July 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
Rachel Schneider
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Rachel Schneider, from Sanford, Maine, walks on the track after winning the women's USA Track & Field 1-Mile Road Championship at the Drake Relays athletics meet, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. She is competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week, with the opening ceremonies scheduled for Friday.

Thirty-three members of Team USA list communities in New England as their hometowns. That includes almost a dozen rowers, a half-dozen runners and three rugby players.

At least one of them is from Maine: Rachel Schneider, a track-and-field runner from Sanford.

Along with the full 600-plus members of the American team and athletes from around the world, they're navigating an array of safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — but even those haven't stopped all infections.

For now, athletes are preparing for their events, reporters are traveling (and quarantining), and you can start mapping out your Olympics viewing schedule. As you plan, keep these New Englanders in mind:

This article was originally published on https://www.nepm.org/.

Copyright 2021 New England Public Media. To see more, visit NEPM.

Sports