Maine Runner Among New England's Hometown Olympians

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week, with the opening ceremonies scheduled for Friday.

Thirty-three members of Team USA list communities in New England as their hometowns. That includes almost a dozen rowers, a half-dozen runners and three rugby players.

At least one of them is from Maine: Rachel Schneider, a track-and-field runner from Sanford.

Along with the full 600-plus members of the American team and athletes from around the world, they're navigating an array of safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — but even those haven't stopped all infections.

For now, athletes are preparing for their events, reporters are traveling (and quarantining), and you can start mapping out your Olympics viewing schedule. As you plan, keep these New Englanders in mind:

