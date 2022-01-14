Maine broadcasters fired after inappropriate comments about girl basketball players

Two basketball broadcasters were fired from radio station WHOU in Houlton after making inappropriate remarks Thursday on-air about some student players.

Jim Carter and Steve Shaw made the comments during a JV girls game between Caribou and Fort Kent. They were unaware their microphones were on, and the remarks were spread through social media.

WHOU owner Fred Grant says the men were fired and the station is reaching out to the students' athletic director to see how they can help. Grant says the station intends to continue broadcasting games and that students deserve respect.

"We've done over 5,000 games over the last 11 years and we've got a fantastic group and continue to move forward and will highlight the programs and the students that we have been forever," he says.

Grant is asking the public to delete the video from social media accounts. He says Shaw and Carter apologized to him, but the two men have years of experience and were aware of the station's standards of conduct.