Colby College and five women's coaches resolve discrimination, equal pay charges

Colby College has settled with five athletic coaches over discrimination charges they filed with the Maine Human Rights Commission and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last year.

The women argued they did more work for less pay compared to other, male coaches at the college. They made various charges under federal Title VII, Title IX and Maine discrimination laws.

In a joint statement, the attorneys for the coaches and the college say they've resolved the claims "constructively and amicably.”

Attorney Kelly Hoffman, who represented the coaches, said under the conditions of the agreement she can't discuss the details.

“Constructively and amicably means simply that,” she said. “It's easy for you to sort of come to the conclusion that if it wasn't constructive or amicable then there would have been a lawsuit that would have been filed in state or federal law, because that would have been the step, and that's how the process is supposed to work in Maine.”

The women coached softball, lacrosse, Nordic skiing, soccer and field hockey at the Waterville campus.

