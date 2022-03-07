Quebec musher wins 2nd consecutive Can-Am 250

Quebec musher Denis Tremblay has won his second straight Irving Woodlands Can Am Crown 250 mile sled dog race.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP file Musher Denis Tremblay, of St. Michel des Saints, Quebec, arrives at the first checkpoint of the Irving Woodlands Can Am Crown 250-mile sled dog race Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Portage, Maine.

The president of the race board, Dennis Cyr, says predictions of a fast course proved correct.

"Very fast times this year," he says. "Beautiful trails, conditions were great; weather cooperated except for last night when it rained for maybe four or five hours, but, it cleared up after midnight and was fairly decent."

Tremblay pulled back into Fort Kent just before 6 a.m. Monday. Over three days, Tremblay and his dog team had covered the 250 miles in 25 hours, 51 minutes and 12 seconds.

"The dogs looked good. The mushers were grinning ear-to-ear, so it was a good time," Cyr says.

There were two shorter races as well. The 100 mile race was won by Sally Manikan of Shelburne, New Hampshire, and finishing first in the 30 mile event was Diana Marquis of Quebec.

The Can Am sled dog races were scrubbed last year due to the pandemic. Tremblay also won the last running of the 250, held in 2020.

