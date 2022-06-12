Topsham's Caleb Manuel playing in the U.S. Open

Topsham’s Caleb Manuel is preparing for the U.S. Open this week.

The 20-year-old University of Connecticut student, shot a three-under-par 137 over 36 holes at two golf courses in New York during last week’s qualifier to earn a spot in the championship.

The US Open will be held June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Manuel said he expects to head to Brookline tomorrow to begin practice rounds.

This will be the second professional tournament for Manuel.