Topsham's Caleb Manuel playing in the U.S. Open
Topsham’s Caleb Manuel is preparing for the U.S. Open this week.
The 20-year-old University of Connecticut student, shot a three-under-par 137 over 36 holes at two golf courses in New York during last week’s qualifier to earn a spot in the championship.
The US Open will be held June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Manuel said he expects to head to Brookline tomorrow to begin practice rounds.
This will be the second professional tournament for Manuel.