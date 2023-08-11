Maine Little League team heads to Pennsylvania for World Series after dramatic win

The Gray-New Gloucester-Raymond Little League team defeated Canton, Massachusetts, Thursday night 2-1 to become the New England Little League Champions and move on to the Little League World Series later this month.

Kayden Oliver pitched more than 5 innings, allowing just one run by Massachusetts and getting ten strikeouts, while his teammates drove in two runs at bat.

That put Maine in the lead 2-1, but there was more drama to come. Massachusetts had players on 2nd and 3rd base and two outs in the sixth and final inning.

Caleb Barker came in to replace Oliver. He pitched the final out to close the game and secure Maine's position in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month.

The Gray-New Gloucester-Raymond Little League is the first Maine team to make it to the Little League World Series since 2005.

