Exercising sound news judgment, the Statehouse Reporter will follow the highest journalistic standards, writing quickly and communicating clearly, to provide high-quality, accurate daily reporting. With a focus on State of Maine Government and Legislative proceedings, the Statehouse Reporter covers stories, pitches daily story ideas, and voices and produces multi-media stories for radio, web, and video. The successful candidate will work will under pressure and have the ability to analyze complex issues and policies, distilling the information into readable stories.

Our top priority is to deliver news and content that people can trust. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we continue to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements : At least 2 years' experience as a journalist, public media experience preferred. Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Knowledge of how state government works is required, knowledge of and familiarity with State of Maine Government and Legislative proceedings preferred. Radio news production preferred, television experience helpful. Excellent verbal and written communication skills required. Regular travel throughout the state and a valid driver’s license is required. Must have the ability to react to, produce and post breaking news stories across the 24-hour news cycle.

COVID-19 Impact : This role is based out of our Augusta location; however due to the COVID-19 pandemic our team has shifted to a hybrid remote work schedule. Maine Public continues to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and when it is safe to fully make the transition back to our offices, we will do so in compliance with federal and state CDC guidelines and with a specific plan in place that ensures the safety of our staff and guests.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package for employees including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply online by Sunday, August 15, 2021:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

