Stories From the Slopes: A Skiing History of Western New England

Western New England was once a skiing mecca, with nearly 80 ski areas across four counties. Today, there are fewer than a dozen. Using archival film, historical images, and interviews, this locally produced film explores our ski history, revisits past ski-centric social norms, pays tribute to some of the major resorts no longer in operation, and celebrates the region’s still-active ski areas.

Produced by Dave Frasier, WGBY & New England Public Media.