Every winter the eastern Atlantic is the setting of oceanic furies, where the wind whips up the waves that tear the sea apart. From the Shetland Islands north of Scotland, to the Azores in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, and to Brittany, where the land ends, these are the places where the storms are born, offering a spectacle for sailors and land dwellers alike.

Storm Over The Atlantic goes in search of storms to capture the pure beauty of the sea and the luminous sky. On this voyage into the heart of the elements meet folks who took on the fury of the oceans, eyewitnesses to a display of raging force that is usually played out unseen.