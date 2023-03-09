StoryCorps Military Voices Recording Sessions
Maine Public is excited to welcome the StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative to Maine in 2023 for a series of LIVE events and VIRTUAL recording sessions. This project is an opportunity for Maine service members and their families to preserve their stories at the Library of Congress. Select recordings will also air on Maine Public Radio as part of a special series this year.
The Military Voices Initiative provides a platform for veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories. In doing so we honor their voices, amplify their experiences, and let them know that we—as a nation—are listening.
Special Informational Session:
Join Maine Public and the team from StoryCorps for an informational event detailing the initiative, how Maine Veterans and their families can participate, and provide you with information to help spread the word about this recording opportunity.
This “lunch and learn” event will take place starting at 11:45 am on March 9, 2023 at the AC Hotel on Portland’s waterfront (158 Fore Street). Space is limited, so please register in advance by emailing Maine Public at Anew@mainepublic.org.
Recording Sessions:
If you or someone you know would like to participate in the project, please SIGN UP for one of these recording sessions:
- RECORDING SESSION ONE: VIRTUAL PORTLAND AND STATEWIDE
Tuesday, March 14 to Thursday, March 16
A link to book a recording session will be available later in February.
- RECORDING SESSION TWO: VIRTUAL BANGOR AND STATEWIDE
Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28
A link to book a recording session will be available later in February
- RECORDING SESSION THREE: IN PERSON PORTLAND
Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2
Location: Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society Museum at Fort Williams
A link to book a recording session will be available later in February
About the Recording Process:
- Participants will be interviewed by a friend or family member. A member of the StoryCorps team will facilitate the interview, but will not ask questions unless prompted.
- Participants do not have to specifically discuss their experience with the military. StoryCorps offers pages of discussion topics.
- Participants do not have to reside in Maine Public’s listening area as long as the person planning to interview them does. Likewise, if a participant lives in Maine Public’s listening area, they can be interviewed by a family member or friend who lives outside of this area.
- Participants do not have to be veterans, they can be active duty service members, military spouses, or the children of veterans/active duty service members.
- After the 40-minute interview has concluded, participants can choose to share the interview with their local station and it will be archived at the Library of Congress. If the participants are not comfortable sharing their stories, they will get a copy of the recording and StoryCorps will delete it. Participants are not obligated to share their interviews.
Take a look at some great sample questions to consider when preparing to participate in a recording session.
StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.