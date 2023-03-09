StoryCorps Military Voices Recording Sessions

Maine Public is excited to welcome the StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative to Maine in 2023 for a series of LIVE events and VIRTUAL recording sessions. This project is an opportunity for Maine service members and their families to preserve their stories at the Library of Congress. Select recordings will also air on Maine Public Radio as part of a special series this year.

The Military Voices Initiative provides a platform for veterans, service members, and military families to share their stories. In doing so we honor their voices, amplify their experiences, and let them know that we—as a nation—are listening.

Featured stories from Military Voices