header.jpg
Community Films

Surviving New England's Great Dying

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., November 18 at 10:00 pm
Sat., November 20 at 2:00 pm
A drawing depicting Roger Williams with Narragansett Indians
A drawing depicting Narragansett Indians with Roger Williams.

It's been more than 400 years since the first Thanksgiving. And there is a lot we are learning about that time. Just prior to the Pilgrim's arrival, a plague decimated New England's coastal Native American population, altering the course of colonialism. This is the story of the Great Dying and how tribal leaders are learning from the past as they deal with the affects of today's pandemic.

Produced by Phil Vaughn of New Hampshire Public Television.