Surviving New England's Great Dying

It's been more than 400 years since the first Thanksgiving. And there is a lot we are learning about that time. Just prior to the Pilgrim's arrival, a plague decimated New England's coastal Native American population, altering the course of colonialism. This is the story of the Great Dying and how tribal leaders are learning from the past as they deal with the affects of today's pandemic.

Produced by Phil Vaughn of New Hampshire Public Television.



