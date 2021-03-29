-
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal government is continuing to waive the need for some fishing vessels to carry at-sea monitors. At-sea monitors and fishery…
-
CONCORD, N.H. - Funding is now available to reimburse New England fishermen for the cost of at-sea monitors that gather data to help inform fishing…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Federal fishery regulators say they will be able to offset some, but not all, of the costs of at sea-monitors for New England ground…
-
HAMPTON, New Hampshire - New England fishermen of food fish like cod and haddock say they fear they will have to start paying the cost of at-sea monitors…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A number of Northeastern fishermen are suing the federal government over a shift in the cost of at-sea fishing monitors. Officials with…
-
A fishing oversight committee is calling for federal regulators to suspend a program to introduce at-sea monitors aboard New England groundfishing…