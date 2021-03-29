-
BOSTON - Interstate fishing managers are considering changing the rules governing the fishery for a popular species of flounder. The National Oceanic and…
-
Interstate fishing regulators are meeting to discuss a Trump administration decision they say has the ability to jeopardize conservation of marine…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal Department of Commerce says its secretary was right to reverse a decision about flounder fishing regulations that was made…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Interstate fishing managers say a row with a Trump administration appointee over the regulation of flounder fishing off New Jersey…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine marine research institute says it has added a species of New England flounder to its list of sustainably harvested fish…