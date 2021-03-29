In Tune Pick of the Week

-
I can't think of any other artist with the dreamy, whispered, twangy sound that distinguishes M. Ward. And this new record, Migration Stories, continues…
-
I was really excited to get this new album from Basia Bulat, Are You In Love? I’m a big fan and it has been nearly four years since her last one, Good…
-
In my radio work I use a lot of instrumentals. A lot. And happily years ago, I stumbled on a guitar player named Duke Levine. The thing I love about him…
-
When I heard that John had contracted Covid-19, I was worried. But my mind and heart kept telling me he would make it. The days went by and there was no…
-
I thought this band was from Maine, but no, its name is from the town where Sam Kassirer first recorded them at his studio, Great Northern Sound Society.…
-
I've been listening to Mark Erelli for years, but I wasn't prepared for his new album, Blindsided. This ain't no folk record, it rocks! It brought Steve…
-
Have you ever felt drunk from music? After my first listen to Jonathan Wilson’s new album, Dixie Blur, I felt intoxicated. He is 100% Laurel Canyon. It’s…
-
Many of you know Nathaniel Rateliff from his work with his band The Nightsweats. This solo album was born on the heels of the death of his friend and…
-
The Haden Triplets — Petra, Rachel, and Tanya — have major credentials and ancestry to brag about. However, The Family Songbook transcends ancestry and…
-
The Wood Brothers didn't know they were making a record. Looking back, they're grateful for that. 'If we had known, we probably would have been too…