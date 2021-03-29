Kimberly Moreau

-
LIVERMORE, Maine - State police in Maine say they've used radar equipment to search for a missing person who was last seen 33 years ago.The…
LIVERMORE, Maine - Maine State Police investigators have searched a Livermore property looking for evidence that could lead to finding a woman who has…
CANTON, Maine - The father of a teenage girl who went missing nearly 30 years ago in Maine says he remains confident that police are going to solve the…
CANTON, Maine - Maine law enforcement officials are searching for a second day for the remains of a teenager who went missing almost 30 years ago.State…
CANTON, Maine — Police are using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs as they search around a mobile home in Canton, Maine, for a teenager who was…