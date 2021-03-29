Rural Maine Reporting Project

-
Enrollment in Maine’s public schools fell by about 4% this fall, leaving many districts worried about how that could affect their state funding levels.…
Androscoggin, Oxford and York counties remain a cautionary yellow in the Mills administration’s color-coded health advisory system. They are now joined in…
Groups working to prevent domestic violence in Maine hope that the recent murder-suicide of a couple in the Franklin County town of New Sharon — and two…
Maine has always been one place with a reliable snowpack, something that’s given rise to four-season tourism and a brisk winter sports scene. But this…
While Maine winters are legendary for their severity, so far, this one has so far been relatively mild.“Temperatures are tending to run in Portland closer…
President Joe Biden has issued an executive order intended to provide more aid to families experiencing food insecurity, or hunger, during the…
Opponents of Central Maine Power’s proposed transmission line through the state’s western woods delivered more than 100,000 petition signatures to the…
Maine is a geographically large state with a widely dispersed population. It’s a challenging place to cover comprehensively.Morning Edition host Irwin…
Central Maine Power was planning to start clearing a path through Maine’s western woods for its controversial power line project on Friday, but a federal…
An administrative officer has ruled that the state was correct in denying licenses to Sunday River Brewing Co. over continued concerns about its…