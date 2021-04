Credit Flickr/Creative Commons /

Our favorite tech gurus answer your tech questions. Plus, we discuss the battle between the FBI and Apple over access to encrypted data.

Guests:

Andrew Rosenstein, Owner, Techport

Jarrod Maxfield, Owner, Necessary Technology

Janet McKenney, Director of Library Development, Maine State Library

By phone:

Sen. Angus King (I), Senate Intelligence Committee

Edward Sihler, Technical Director, USM Cyber Security Cluster