Technical Operator – Full-Time Nights & Weekends

Duties include operating and monitoring television and radio equipment and transmitters, maintaining and reviewing logs and database records, operating electronic test equipment, and monitoring television programming for closed captioning, descriptive video, etc. The Technical Operator collaborates with our Audience Services department to troubleshoot technical inquiries and respond to the public by phone and email regarding technical, broadcast, operations, transmission, and programming questions and concerns. Some outdoor work in all weather is required to monitor facilities and maintain satellite dishes and other external equipment.

The regular schedule for this position is:

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday

3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

with occasional other days, shifts, and holidays

Job Requirements: One year of experience in broadcast technology or related field; or the equivalent combination of education and experience. Demonstrated experience successfully working with computer programs. Attention to detail and strong organizational skills. Excellent communication skills. Valid driver’s license is required. The successful candidate must work well both in a team environment and independently.

COVID-19 Impact: Maine Public continues to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and organizational policies and protocols specifically addressing increased protective measures have been implemented. As employees in a critical infrastructure industry, we have an important responsibility to continue our essential work. Although many of our employees are working remotely during this time, our Technical Operators are working onsite shifts in our Bangor facility. When it is safe for all employees to make the transition back to our offices, we will do so in compliance with federal and state CDC guidelines and with a specific plan in place that ensures the safety of our staff and visitors.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, March 20, 2022

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

- Equal Opportunity Employer -