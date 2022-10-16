Technical Operator – Part-Time Weekends

Maine Public is hiring for weekends in our Technology and Media Services team! Located in Bangor, Maine, our Technical Operators are responsible for the on-site monitoring of Master Control operations while analyzing and controlling television and radio technical operations. Duties include operating and monitoring television and radio equipment and transmitters, maintaining and reviewing logs and database records, operating electronic test equipment, and monitoring television programming for closed captioning, descriptive video, and audio. The Technical Operators collaborate with our Audience Services department to troubleshoot technical inquiries and respond to the public by phone and email regarding technical, broadcast, operations, transmission, and programming questions and concerns. Some outdoor work in all weather is required to monitor facilities and maintain satellite dishes and other external equipment.

The regular schedule for this position is Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 am – 1:00 pm with occasional other days, shifts, and holidays.

Job Requirements: One year of experience in broadcast technology or related field is preferred, or the equivalent combination of education and experience. Demonstrated experience successfully working with computer programs. Attention to detail and strong organizational skills. Excellent communication skills. The successful candidate must work well both in a team environment and independently. A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter: https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/ by Sunday, October 16, 2022

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

