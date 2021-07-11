Telefundraising Service Representative – Part-Time

Our TSRs are integral to our membership program in helping to deepen relationships with our community of donors and supporters to provide financial stability and membership revenue. Our TSRs increase the organization’s financial strength in support of our mission to connect the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content. Membership contributions help provide the entire state of Maine (and portions of New Hampshire and Canada!) with exceptional news and information, classical and contemporary music, and entertainment.

The primary responsibility of our TSRs is to make outbound fundraising calls to members and potential members to renew memberships and solicit additional gifts and pledges while representing Maine Public in a professional and friendly manner. Additional duties include making calls for customer service surveys and stewardship, providing excellent customer service, and accurately recording data in appropriate software systems.

Job Requirements: Strong and clear verbal communication skills, basic telephone and computer skills, and data entry experience; experience with telefundraising preferred. Knowledge of public broadcasting and Maine Public’s mission statement preferred.

This position works a regular part-time schedule of 16 hours per week.

Shifts available weekdays 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm and weekends 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm with additional scheduling flexibility after a training period.

Starting salary is $14 hourly base pay, plus approx. 20% average commissions.

Application deadline is Sunday, July 11, 2021

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-