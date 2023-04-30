Television Traffic Manager

Join a team working collaboratively to ensure our programs and promotions are running according to schedule on all four Maine Public television stations. Working closely with the Director of Content and Programming Operations, the Manager plans and coordinates television traffic, assists with creating Maine Public’s programming schedules, and ensures our daily broadcasting services are accurate, high quality, and compliant with industry standards. This position supervises a small team, collaborates and communicates with colleagues throughout the organization and public media network, and supports Maine Public initiatives and events.

With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience

Three years’ experience in broadcast management operations, experience in supervision, budget development and administration preferred.

Experience with broadcast traffic software and related computer systems required, knowledge of television broadcast services and extensive experience with Word, Excel, databases, and spreadsheets required.

Knowledge of the PBS content delivery systems, regional television services, and local level operations helpful.

Ability to work to deadlines and establish priorities, excellent attention to detail, accuracy, and organization, and excellent communication skills required.

A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter by Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.