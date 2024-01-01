The Buzz on Native Plants explores the relationship between native plants and pollinators and how they can benefit local ecosystems in our ever-changing climate.

Be inspired by these passionate Maine residents who are making a difference in how climate change is affecting our communities. See how a few small acts of planting with native plants can make a huge difference in flooding, erosion, drought, and wildlife. And what kind of difference we can make in our own backyards.

This film was produced by Tara Robers Zabriskie and Moosey Productions.