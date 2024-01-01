© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The Buzz on Native Plants

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., November 14 at 9:30 pm
Fri., November 15 at 1:30 am
Sat., November 16 at 2:30 pm
A woman in a khaki visor near some native plants. The overlayed text reads "The Buzz on Native Plants."

The Buzz on Native Plants explores the relationship between native plants and pollinators and how they can benefit local ecosystems in our ever-changing climate.

Be inspired by these passionate Maine residents who are making a difference in how climate change is affecting our communities. See how a few small acts of planting with native plants can make a huge difference in flooding, erosion, drought, and wildlife. And what kind of difference we can make in our own backyards.

This film was produced by Tara Robers Zabriskie and Moosey Productions.