The Gift of Acadia: The Story of Acadia National Park
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., July 14 at 9:00 pm
Sat., July 16 at 2:00 pm
This is a visually beautiful video describing the private philanthropy which created Acadia National Park, and the continuing generosity of those who have cared for it throughout its history. The video also details the many wondrous gifts that Acadia gives back to those fortunate enough to visit and enjoy this special National Park. History and scenic beauty combine to create a video to watch again and again.
Produced by Jeff Dobbs