The Grand in Ellsworth presents The Capitol Steps

The Capitol Steps return to Maine this June with an all-new show: What to Expect When You’re Electing.
MPBN is a media sponsor of the performance, live at The Grand in Ellsworth, on Friday evening, June 24, at 7:30 pm.
MPBN Members are eligible for 15% off tickets. To take advantage of this special offer, please visit The Grand Box Office at 165 Main Street in Ellsworth or call (207) 667-9500 and identify yourself as an MPBN member. Please note this discount is not available for on-line ticket purchases.
For more information on The Capitol Steps and other performances at the The Grand, please visit grandonline.org.