The Illusion — July 28-Aug. 19

MPBN is the media sponsor of the upcoming run of The Illusion at the Theater at Monmouth in Monmouth, Maine. Shows will be held from July 28 to August 19 and MPBN Members receive a special ticket discount.

The Illusion, by Pierre Corneille and adapted by Tony Kushner, explores what is reality and what is not, as an anxious father seeks to reunite with his estranged son and enlists the services of a powerful sorcerer who conjures up provocative visions of the romantic, adventurous and perilous life the young man has been living. Freely adapted from Pierre Corneille’s L’Illusion Comique, the performance is Tony Kushner’s most joyfully theatrical play, a wildly entertaining tale of passion and regret, of love, disillusionment, and magic.

Give the Theater at Monmouth’s Box Office a call at (207) 939-9999 and mention your MPBN membership when ordering tickets to receive the special ticket discount. If you stop by their box office at 796 Maine St. in Monmouth, be sure to bring along your MPBN MemberCard.

Show Schedule

- Thursday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. (Preview)

- Friday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. (Opening)

- Friday, August 5, 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, August 7, 7:00 p.m. (Post Show Discussion)

- Tuesday, August 9, 7:30 p.m.

- Wednesday, August 10, 1:00 p.m.

- Sunday, August 14, 1:00 p.m.

- Friday, August 19, 1:00 p.m.