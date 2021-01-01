Jim Dowe

In memory of former Maine Public President and CEO Jim Dowe and with the support of the Libra Foundation, Bangor Savings Bank and Bath Savings Institution and private individual support from friends of Jim, Maine Public started the Jim Dowe Internship Fund at Maine Public.

Jim's career spanned a number of industries and interests, most notably CEO at Bath Savings Institution, President, CEO and Trustee of Bangor Savings Bank, CEO of Maine Public, and interim President of the Good Shepherd Food-Bank. A common theme in all of his endeavors was his passion for the people of Maine and making a difference for local businesses and local communities.

One area of focus was inspiring and developing the next generation of journalists and broadcasters and fostering their commitment to public service. In that spirit, Maine Public is very pleased to identify and host Jim Dowe Public Media Interns funded by the Jim Dowe Internship Fund each year.

Jim Dowe Public Media Internships

Maine Public is pleased to offer a paid internship for college or technical school students interested in careers in the news/journalism, digital news and/or technical/broadcasting fields. Students selected as Dowe Public Media Interns will have the opportunity to learn how creating, communicating and curating content over multiple media platforms can help Maine become a stronger State by informing, engaging and connecting people across the State and beyond.

Julia Pike (l.) and Eliana Miller (r.) the 2019 Dowe Public Media Interns out on a video shoot for Maine Public.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 we made the difficult decision to cancel that year's program. This year — 2021 — we will have a modified program, adapted to the pandemic. The application period for 2021 is now closed.

Our 2019 Interns

Eliana Miller is a student at Bowdoin, majoring in Hispanic Studies and minoring in English. She's a reporter for the Orient, Bowdoin's newspaper. She's from Washington, DC originally. She did some work for the National Endowment of the Humanities in DC, working on promotion/educational projects — including promoting the Ken Burns Vietnam series. Her passion for media is clear.

Julie Pike is a Communications major at the University of Southern Maine. She has worked extensively with her school newspaper, The Free Press, and has interned at the Portland Press Herald. She's been print-focused so far, but wants to branch out to visual, photojournalism, and audio. She lives in Gorham.

2019 Dowe Interns Julie Pike (l.) & Eliana Miller (r.)

Our 2018 Interns

Celie Deagle is a Journalism student at the University of King's College in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It will be her second Bachelor's degree — her first Bachelor's was from Colby College in History. She is from Canaan, ME.

Lucia Helder is also a Journalism student at the University of King's College in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She is from Orono, ME.

2018 Dowe Interns in the Lewiston television studio: Lucia Helder (l.) & Celie Deagle (r.)

Stories Produced by Celie Deagle & Lucia Helder:

Penobscot Nation And University Of Maine Chart Future By Documenting Past — Lucia Helder

Citizens In Bangor Gather To Protest Trump's Pick For The Supreme Court — Celie Deagle

Maine State Parks Face Lifeguard Shortage — Celie Deagle

Canoer Paddles The Androscoggin In An Effort To 'Heal And Restore' The River — Celie Deagle & Lucia Helder

Our 2017 Interns

Jill Baker grew up in Freeport and is attending Susquehanna University and is majoring in Digital Multimedia Journalism. She is the Assistant News Editor for The Quill, her school newspaper. For the last two summers, she has interned at the Brunswick Times-Record.

Read Jill Baker's thank you letter to donors.

Isabelle "Belle" Fall hails from Portland and is a sophomore in the Media Studies program at the University of Southern Maine. She also has taken film-making classes at the Maine Media Workshop.

Read Belle's thank you letter to donors.

Meet the 2016 Interns and listen to their stories

Marina Affo of Lewiston — Bowdoin College

Abukar Adan of Portland — Colby College

Muslims in Maine: Busy Student, Active in the Community — Abukar Adan

Meet the 2015 Interns and listen to their stories

Sara Gatcomb of Palmyra — Syracuse University

Eliza Lambert of Portland — New York University

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WOieeB1TRM

What it's Really Like to Live with Dementia: Virtual Tour a Revelation — Eliza Lambert and Sara Gatcomb

Moving on Up in Maine — to a Teeny Tiny House — Eliza Lambert and Sara Gatcomb

Maine Hospitals Participating in Alzheimer's Drug Trial — Eliza Lambert

