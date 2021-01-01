This award-winning documentary chronicles the life of a farmer in crisis: after a decade of raising pigs, he can no longer bear the ultimate act of betrayal.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Upstate New York, The Last Pig documents his final year on the farm. Deeply immersive, the film is a poetic snapshot, a contemplation on compassion, ethics, and the changing landscape of animal agriculture. In intimate detail, it captures the farmer’s personal upheaval as he questions his own mortality and the value of life. Through the story’s simple intimacy, the farmer’s moral quandary quietly becomes our own.

This powerful story was produced by New England-based filmmaker Allison Argo and includes the stunning cinematography of Joseph Brunette from Portland, Maine.

THE LAST PIG Documentary: A farmer's ethical crisis

