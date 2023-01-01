© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Public Film Series

The Life of Senator Margaret Chase Smith

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., September 28 at 10:00 pm
The Life of Senator Margaret Chase Smith still

A full length documentary about the life of Senator Margaret Chase Smith hosted by Jack Perkins looks at the long and wholly remarkable life of Maine’s own "Grand Lady", as Smith was known to many. Hers was a life of firsts, and her career carried her far from her Skowhegan home, but it was to Maine that she always returned, and it was for Maine that Senator Margaret Chase Smith worked so hard all her life.

The Life of Senator Margaret Chase Smith is produced by Jeff Dobbs of Dobbs Productions.