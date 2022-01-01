In a series of lyrical portraits, The Long Coast illuminates the stories of Maine’s seafolk, those whose lives and livelihoods are inextricably connected to the ocean. This atmospheric film shows the beauty, intimacy, and uncertainty that coastal dwellers face in rooting their lives in the ocean, particularly as human actions – from overfishing, to aquaculture, to warming seas – confront Maine and its people with profound change.

Produced by Meredith DeSalazar of Wicked Delicate.