The Moth Mainstage
Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm
The State Theatre
Congress Street, Portland
The State Theatre
Congress Street, Portland
Maine Public is very excited to be a media sponsor of The Moth Mainstage coming to the State Theater Thursday, June 8.
The Moth has presented more than 45,000 stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The Moth Podcast is downloaded more than 100 million times a year, and The Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour, airs weekly on more than 570 public radio stations nationwide including on Maine Public Radio. Each Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling, by five wildly divergent raconteurs who develop and shape their stories with The Moth’s artistic team.
Photos from Previous Moth Mainstage Events
1 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Flash Rosenberg.jpg
Photo by Flash Rosenberg
2 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Roger Ho.jpg
Photo by Roger Ho
3 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Sarah Stacke.jpg
February 10, 2011. New York City. Cooper Union. The Moth presents Shot Through the Heart: Stories of Beaus and Arrows
Photo by Sarah Stacke Photography
4 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Dare Kumolu-Johnson.jpg
Photo by Dare Kumolu-Johnson
5 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Henry Cromett.jpg
Photo by by Henry Cromett
6 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Rhajaé Carroll 3.JPG
Photo by Rhajaé Carroll
7 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Laura Partain.jpg
Photo by Laura Partain
8 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Rhajaé Carroll.JPG
Photo by Rhajaé Carroll
9 of 10 — Mainstage _ photographed by Ben Godkin.jpg
Photo by Ben Godkin
10 of 10 — Mainstage _ Photographed by Rhajaé Carroll2.JPG
Photo by Rhajaé Carroll