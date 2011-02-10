© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The Moth Mainstage

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm 
The State Theatre 
Congress Street, Portland 
Thre Moth: 25 Years of Humanity, One Story at a Time

Maine Public is very excited to be a media sponsor of The Moth Mainstage coming to the State Theater Thursday, June 8.

The Moth has presented more than 45,000 stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The Moth Podcast is downloaded more than 100 million times a year, and The Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour, airs weekly on more than 570 public radio stations nationwide including on Maine Public Radio. Each Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling, by five wildly divergent raconteurs who develop and shape their stories with The Moth’s artistic team.

Click HERE to reserve your tickets!

Photos from Previous Moth Mainstage Events


The audience is engaged in a story from The Moth being presented on stage.
1 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Flash Rosenberg.jpg
Photo by Flash Rosenberg
A microphone stands alone in front of a lit theatre.
2 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Roger Ho.jpg
Photo by Roger Ho
A person in a pair of golden dress shoes stands in front of a mic at a 2011 Moth event.
3 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Sarah Stacke.jpg
February 10, 2011. New York City. Cooper Union. The Moth presents Shot Through the Heart: Stories of Beaus and Arrows
Photo by Sarah Stacke Photography
Audience members listen to a story at a Moth Mainstage event.
4 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Dare Kumolu-Johnson.jpg
Photo by Dare Kumolu-Johnson
A person on stage at a Moth Mainstage event holding their fists up in front of a crowd.
5 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Henry Cromett.jpg
Photo by by Henry Cromett
A woman speaks into a microphone at a Moth Mainstage event.
6 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Rhajaé Carroll 3.JPG
Photo by Rhajaé Carroll
A person in a flowing shirt holds her arms out in front of a crowd at a Moth Mainstage event.
7 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Laura Partain.jpg
Photo by Laura Partain
A person plays violin at a Moth Mainstage event.
8 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Rhajaé Carroll.JPG
Photo by Rhajaé Carroll
An older man speaks into a microphone as a woman plays violin behind him at a Moth Mainstage event.
9 of 10  — Mainstage _ photographed by Ben Godkin.jpg
Photo by Ben Godkin
Audience members laughing at a Moth Mainstage event.
10 of 10  — Mainstage _ Photographed by Rhajaé Carroll2.JPG
Photo by Rhajaé Carroll