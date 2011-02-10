Maine Public is very excited to be a media sponsor of The Moth Mainstage coming to the State Theater Thursday, June 8.

The Moth has presented more than 45,000 stories, told live and without notes, by people from all walks of life to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. The Moth Podcast is downloaded more than 100 million times a year, and The Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour, airs weekly on more than 570 public radio stations nationwide including on Maine Public Radio. Each Moth Mainstage features simple, old-fashioned storytelling, by five wildly divergent raconteurs who develop and shape their stories with The Moth’s artistic team.

Click HERE to reserve your tickets!