The Nine Lives of No. 9

A Maine narrow gauge steam locomotive spends 60 years hidden on a Connecticut farm before its triumphant return and complete restoration at its original home near Wiscasset, Maine.

The film examines the events which brought the locomotive to Connecticut, its time at the farm of the Ramsdell family in Thompson, Connecticut – the cast of characters involved in a plan to get it up and running on the farm in Thompson – through No. 9’s eventual return and restoration at its former home where it is currently on display and operating as the centerpiece of the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum in Alna, Maine.

Produced by Blair Cole and the Thompson Historical Society.



