The Public Theatre: Now and Then

Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Public Theatre’s production of Now and Then. Now and Then is the story of a young bartender and his girlfriend who receive a proposition from a mysterious last-minute customer who offers them $2,000 to sit and talk with him for an hour. What follows is an emotional time-warp of laughter, romance, and unexpected life lessons. The performance runs from May 2nd through May 11th at the Public Theatre in Lewiston.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this event with discount code MEPUB15NT.