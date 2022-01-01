© 2022 Maine Public
The Telling Room Show and Tell: A Literary Spectacular

Wednesday, April 6
7:45 - 9:15 pm
thetellingroom.org
Telling Room logo

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of The Telling Room's, Show and Tell Literary Spectacular. Show and Tell is a variety show celebrating the power of storytelling with performances by musician Genevieve Stokes, author Morgan Talty, Mandy Gonzalez, Hari Kondabolu and more. This virtual event premieres on April 6.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please click on showandtellportland.com/mainepublic

Genevieve Stokes
Hari Kondabalu
Morgan Talty
Mandy Gonzalez