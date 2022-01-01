The U.S. and the Holocaust is a three-part, six hour series examining America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the twentieth century. Americans consider themselves a “nation of immigrants,” but as the catastrophe of the Holocaust unfolded in Europe, the United States proved unwilling to open its doors to more than a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge. Through riveting firsthand testimony of witnesses and survivors who as children endured persecution, violence and flight as their families tried to escape Hitler, this series delves deeply into the tragic human consequences of public indifference, bureaucratic red tape and restrictive quota laws in America. Did the nation fail to live up to its ideals? This is a history to be reckoned with.

Join the conversation!

As part of the series PBS is sponsoring several national online events.

The first is a national online conversation on Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 pm with Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, and guests from the International Rescue Committee on the topic: "The Holocaust and Refugees: Lesson for Today." It's open to the public. Here is the pre-registration link: https://to.pbs.org/3AigJab

There is a second conversation on Thursday, September 15 at 7:00 pm again with the filmmakers and this time with guests from Freedom House on the topic, "The Holocaust and Authoritarianism Today." This is also open to the public. Here is the pre-registration link: https://to.pbs.org/3bOw6xQ

Both events last about an hour and will feature clips from the series.